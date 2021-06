Banderas ondearán a media asta para el Día de la conmemoración de Pulse

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The City of St. Petersburg announced Friday its Fourth of July fireworks will return this year, continuing the city's tradition.

Official event festivities will begin Friday, July 2, with music, food, and a movie on the tilted lawn. The fun will continue with a 4K St. Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks and musical performances.