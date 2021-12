Bahía de Tampa: Tormenta perfecta en el mercado inmobiliario

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - School districts across the nation are seeing an uptick in 'copycat threats' following the deadly school shooting in Michigan that left four dead and several others wounded last week. One of the latest threats in the Tampa Bay region led to an arrest.

A report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shows a 15-year-old Sarasota High School student was arrested last Friday after allegedly making threats on social media. The report says the teen admitted to making the threats when speaking with authorities.