Atención padres: Regresa programa gratuito de verano 2022 organizado por el Condado de Hillbsorough

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) - 35-year-old Dustin Casey spent eight years serving our country in the United States Marines. He was deployed to Iraq in 2007 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Now, the disabled combat veteran is trying to settle down in North Port, but he says it hasn't been an easy process.

Back in September 2021, Casey signed a deal to build his first home. He was excited to see the land cleared and his new home built over the next several months. However, earlier this month, he learned the builder made a mistake and he may have to start the process all over again.