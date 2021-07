Algunas tiendas Publix cerraron antes de la llegada de Elsa

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — The body of a 6-year-old who went missing on Panama City Beach Monday was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Enrique Cortez-Duban was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts in the area of the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive where he was staying with his family early Monday afternoon.