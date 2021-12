Agentes buscan a hombre desaparecido de Spring Hill que podría sufrir demencia

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- The disappearance and death of a 22-year-old North Port woman captured attention from all over the globe earlier this year, and new search data from Google shows just how widespread her story was.

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left for a cross-country road trip out west toward the beginning of the summer. Laundrie returned home to North Port by himself on Sept. 1, according to police. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by concerned family members who hadn't been able to get in touch with her and, according to their attorney, were not getting answers from the Laundrie family.