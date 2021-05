Acuerdo de apuestas es aprobado casi por unanimidad en el Senado de Florida, se traslada a la próxima Cámara

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Senate approved the agreement drafted between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida nearly unanimously and across party lines on Tuesday, helping it move on to the next step in the House.

The agreement passed in the Senate 38-1. Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican who serves part of Pinellas County, was the lone dissenting vote in the chamber.