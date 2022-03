3 expuestos a rabia en el condado de Hillsborough, dicen funcionarios de salud

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The University of South Florida took another step toward finally getting an on-campus stadium, as the committee in charge of its development narrowed down the list of recommended building sites to one.

The Sycamore Fields site on the east side of the Tampa campus was the one presented for further study in a presentation to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The 27-acre site is currently being used for intramural sports.