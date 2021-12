16 tortugas marinas aturdidas por el frío fueron trasladadas al hospital de animales Mote para recibir tratamiento

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is expected to end its stimulus efforts earlier than originally planned and increase interest rates three times in 2022. The changes come as the Federal Open Market Committee works to address ongoing record inflation.

"Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation," the FOMC wrote in a statement. As a result, the committee will reduce its spending per month on net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.