The plan to get rid of black vultures in the Westchase neighborhood in Northwest Hillsborough County seems to be ruffling a lot of feathers, and not the intended ones. The Westchase Community Development District contracted with the U.S.D.A. to scare the birds away. If the birds don't scare away, the plan is to shoot them.

C. G. Barrett with the World of Westchase magazine posted the following message on Facebook: