Una mujer fallecida y otra hospitalizada después de ataque en centro de rescate animal de Florida, según informes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From 2016 to 2019, the state of Florida worked to process and log thousands of sexual assault kits across the state. Now, it appears the effort has helped solve another cold case, this time the 1983 murder of an 11-year-old girl in St. Lucie County.

In 2015, the Florida Legislature directed the state's Department of Law Enforcement to find out how many untested rape kits were in storage at local law enforcement agencies, and create a plan to test them all.