¡Revisa tu nevera! La FDA ordena retirar del mercado una marca popular de hummus, incluyendo de Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate according to Merriam-Webster, who added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary.

“Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding,” the nearly 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said on its website. "New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language."