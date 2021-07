Rescatador de mascotas de Florida es encarcelado por dejar gatos hambrientos en un apartamento

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - RAB, Inc., a national commercial collections company, has confirmed to Better Call Behnken that it has sent out 40 "Notice of Intent to Foreclose" letters to Olympus Pools customers, and many more notices are in the works.

The notices are expected to start hitting Tampa Bay area mailboxes later this week, and foreclosure lawsuits could be filed 45 days after that. The certified letters are a last-ditch effort by subcontractors seeking payment for completed work on Olympus Pools jobs.