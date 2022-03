Persona de interés buscada en caso de ciclistas con la garganta cortada en Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified a "person of interest" in the deaths of a married couple that was found brutally murdered in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

Officers found Brenda and Terry Aultman dead on the side of the road Sunday morning. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run incident, then noticed their throats had been slashed. It's unclear how long their bodies had been on the road before the officers found them.