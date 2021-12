Oficial de policía de Florida muere en accidente de motocicleta, dicen las autoridades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A school district in upstate New York has banned the use of the iconic holiday song “Jingle Bells” in its curriculum.

The district said the song was replaced with more "contemporary, and relevant content" due to its "questionable past." Other songs were also removed from the curriculum including the "Canoe Song", "Ching a Ring Chaw" and "Shoe Fly."