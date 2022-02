Nueva ley de Florida sobre perros peligrosos: enfoque en comportamiento, no raza

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a FANTASY 5 top prize-winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 has yet to be claimed.

The ticket, worth $104,694.75, was purchased at the RaceTrac at 2087 LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. for the Aug. 28, 2021, drawing. The winning numbers were 4 – 21 – 28 – 32 – 34.