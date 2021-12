Menor de 13 años acusado de intento de asesinato después de disparar cerca de una escuela secundaria de Florida

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WFLA) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 frontline and hourly employees at its meatpacking plants.

Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson's hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year.