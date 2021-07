Los bomberos terminan oficialmente la búsqueda en el colapso del condominio de Surfside

TAMPA (WFLA) - Eagle 8 flew over Pinellas County beaches on Friday to check out red tide conditions along the Gulf Coast, inlets, intercoastal and beaches.

News Channel 8 photographer Paul Lamison started in Sand Key, south of Clearwater Beach, where he said this was the furthest north he had spotted water discoloration along the shore. "You can see black gunk rolling up onto the beach," he said. There was also dead fish washing ashore.