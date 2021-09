Las empresas de Florida pronto enfrentarán multas de 5 mil dólares por violar la prohibición del pasaporte de vacunas, dice el estado

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- As Lakeland Regional Health continues to treat more than 400 patients with COVID-19 every day, the hospital purchased a refrigerator cooler to expand its morgue capacity.

“Each surge during the pandemic has caused more deaths than normal at our Medical Center, and we take the appropriate steps to properly handle the bodies of the patients who pass away,” wrote Timothy Boynton, Lakeland Regional Health Vice President of Development and Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, in a statement. “At this time during this current surge in cases, we have brought a portable refrigerated unit on campus to help gain additional capacity.”