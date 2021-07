La caminata de un hombre de Florida sobre el agua termina antes de la meta de llegar a Nueva York

Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

Simone Biles attempts to lead Team USA to a third-straight gold medal in the team competition, the U.S. women's basketball team begins its Olympic tournament and the United States and Japan square off for a softball title 13 years in the making. Here's what to watch on a day that will put many of the women of Team USA front and center.