Juez dice que el gobernador DeSantis se excedió en la autoridad al prohibir los mandatos de máscaras escolares

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A full-page ad in the New York Times, signed by more than 200 children's hospitals including some in Florida, begging for people to take COVID-19 and its effects more seriously lead Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) to hold a roundtable discussion with Tampa doctors.

"What spurred me on this morning was the fact that for many years I've worked hand in hand with many of America's hospitals, particularly St. Joseph's Children's hospital here that is one of the premiere health centers for children with complex medical needs in the country," Castor said. "We also benefit in the Tampa Bay area from Johns Hopkins All Children's and have the top leading children's hospitals right here in Florida, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami."