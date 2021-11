Hombre de Lake Wales arrestado después de supuestamente golpear a una mujer en un sangriento ataque, dice la policía

SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed multiple units to search for three fisherman that went missing in the Atlantic, according to a release Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said the three men recently left Loiza, a city on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico, in a 20-foot blue and white boat. However, before losing contact, the men managed to tell a friend their boat was disabled and taking on water.