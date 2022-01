Hombre de Florida planeó matar a corredor y guardar su cadáver en el armario, dicen los agentes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker at a Pinellas County Popeye's was caught on camera Sunday stealing $4,800 after his fellow employees noticed a deficit in the profits, according to officials documents.

Clearwater police said Deyon Kaigler, an employee at the Popeye's, placed an order for 99 turkeys totaling just over $4,800.