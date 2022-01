Hombre de Florida acusado después de que 4 personas fueron encontradas muertas en la frontera entre Canadá y EE.UU.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Whether you're planning ahead for Valentine's Day and are looking for a special date, or planning your next adventure with your special someone, there are plenty of unique date ideas with many places to visit across the Tampa Bay area.

From unique, newer concepts like axe throwing or escape rooms, to just some simple fun on the water or an outdoor adventure, 8 On Your Side compiled a list of date night (or day!) ideas, alongside a few suggestions in the Tampa Bay area where the fun can be found.