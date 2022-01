¿Hay demasiadas personas que se hacen la prueba de COVID? El gobernador DeSantis tiene un mensaje para los floridanos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report on 2022 rent prices in Tampa Bay shows price hikes across the board for major cities in the area. Tampa's rent was up 38.1% compared to January 2021.

The Zumper Tampa Metro Area Report built its price analysis on active listings that hit the market in December 2021, then used the data to compare median rents in cities such as Tampa, Sarasota and Clearwater, among others. Only seven cities were surveyed in the report.