Habla madre de mejor acosado en escuela: “En un minuto le quitaron toda la tranquilidad a mi hijo”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A convicted felon who broke the law gathering voter signatures in another state is now doing the same work here in Florida, 8 On Your Side has learned.

Shawn Wilmoth pled guilty to two counts of election fraud in 2011. He is not accused of any wrong-doing in Florida. But considering his past, a tipster reached out with concerns about his current role helping collect signatures for one of three constitutional amendments to expand gambling in the Sunshine State.