Florida en el top 10 de estados con las mejores universidades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A new record has been set for the world's longest lightning flash, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) -- and it's probably far longer that you'd imagine.

A single flash covered 477 miles horizontally across the southern U.S. on April 29, 2020. The bolt of lightning stretched from south central Texas to southern Mississippi. The previous record for the longest detected megaflash was 440 miles across parts of southern Brazil on Oct. 31, 2018.