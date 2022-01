Encuentran una nota que decía “lo siento” junto a niña de 4 años sin vida y su madre inconsciente en centro turístico de Florida

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man has been arrested following the fatal wreck that killed a Weeki Wachee woman and her 6-month-old son Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Corey Andrew French, 30, was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes of US-19 at Breakwater Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. when he hit the mother's SUV while she turned north onto the highway.