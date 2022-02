¿En qué consiste la polémica ley “Don´t Say Gay” a punto de ser aprobada en Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- We're 100 days away from the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season- it's far too soon to tell what the season will be like, but here is what we do know.

This year's list we last used in 2016, with two substitutions. The annual lists cycle through every 6 years, but each year the World Meteorological Organization may retire and replace names of particularly damaging, deadly, or destructive storms and replace them.