EN CÁMARA: US Marshals se equivocan de apartamento y aterrorizan a madre y su bebé en la Bahía de Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg residents are set to decide more than a dozen different elections and city charter amendments on Nov. 2. Among the 14 items is a proposal to renew a previously established new business tax exemption.

In 2011, St. Petersburg voters approved a property tax exemption for businesses that would expand to create new full-time jobs, or new businesses coming in to do the same, according to city documents. The exemption was approved on a 10-year basis, according to regulations imposed by Florida state statutes, and now it's time for voters to renew or reject it.