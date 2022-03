El Senado de Florida votará el proyecto de ley 'No digas gay'

HUDDERSFIELD, United Kingdom (StudyFinds.org) - As much as we would all love to stay smiling 24/7, certain days just call for a sad song and some self-reflection. Music, like any other art, is that much better when it features genuine emotion – and no emotion is more universally relatable than sadness. So, what’s the absolute saddest song of all time? According to a recent survey of 2,000 adults, REM’s 1992 track “Everybody Hurts” holds the top spot, followed by Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.”

Rounding out the top five saddest songs of all time we have Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and “Yesterday” by The Beatles.