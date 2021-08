El representante Buchanan presenta un proyecto de ley para actualizar el estado del manatí a “en peligro de extinción”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not practice on Sunday and, when they returned to the field on Monday, the offensive players did not meet the expectations of their head coach, Bruce Arians.

"Dropped passes, missed assignments on basic plays, it is a lack of concentration," explained Arians. "That was one of our best start-to-finish practices defensively and, probably, the worst offensive practice we have had in three years. It is kind of a pattern of behavior now. After a day off, our offense just stinks and they have to break that habit but, defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice and it was good to see."