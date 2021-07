Dos adolescentes de Florida pudieron haber muerto ‘accidentalmente’ dentro de un automóvil que tenía un sistema de escape modificado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined 10 other Republican governors in their support of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's amicus curiae brief, which asks the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade, and allow Mississippi's abortion ban, and others passed by multiple states, to be legalized, instead of restricted or restrained.

The brief, signed onto by DeSantis and governors from Alabama, Georgia, and eight other states joined the South Carolina governor's brief supporting the state of Mississippi's recent attempt to ban abortions. The Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas E. Dobbs, M.D. filed a lawsuit against the Jackson Women's Health Organization and its patients.