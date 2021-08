Disney llega a un acuerdo de vacunación con los trabajadores del sindicato

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- An Alabama man has gained national attention after he uploaded a live video on Facebook while confronting pharmacists in a Missouri Walmart who were administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington Post, Insider and Yahoo News have all written articles within the past week about Christopher Key, the self-proclaimed “Vaccine Police”, whose Facebook profile states he resides in Birmingham and is from Fultondale, Ala.