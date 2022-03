DeSantis desestima críticas del CEO de Disney al proyecto de ley “Don’t Say Gay”

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Florida legislature has approved $35 million to build a new training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays in the Starkey Ranch area of Pasco County.

The facility would include a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor training facilities, and have some stadium seating. Although, it is not planned at this time to be the Spring Training home of the team as the Rays currently play Spring Training games in Port Charlotte.