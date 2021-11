Crece impulso para que In-N-Out llegue a Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - In addition to fighting fires, Polk County Fire Rescue leadership is also trying to fight cancer by making it harder for firefighters to be exposed at the fire station.

“We’ve evolved a long way and what we’ve found is some of the stuff that we used to take as routine and every day was something that was actually potentially hurting us,” said Polk Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech.