Ciudad de Florida sin casos confirmados de ómicron encuentra la variante de COVID-19 en el agua de alcantarillado

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a Port Charlotte man who is accused of murdering his boyfriend at a hotel in Sarasota last week.

The Sarasota Police Department said in a Monday report that Brennan Wakey, 25, allegedly killed and left his boyfriend's body in a hotel room on University Parkway Thursday. Officers were called to the hotel around noon after housekeepers found the victim's body.