Cinco menores de Florida acusados de ataques raciales contra estudiantes blancos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The MLB lockout is over after 99 days, and the league released a new Spring Training schedule adjusted for the new timeline. According to Major League Baseball, a 162-game season is still possible, but first, teams need to get in shape for the longest season in American sports.

Six teams in the Grapefruit league play within about an hour of Tampa, and the Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training home is only an hour and a half away in Port Charlotte, so there's plenty of baseball to watch over the next several weeks.