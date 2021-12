$878,000 devueltos a los distritos escolares de Florida que cumplen con la ley estatal de mascarillas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - The performing arts community has faced a series of challenges throughout the pandemic, but as they say, 'the show must go on'.

Asolo Repertory Theatre has overcome several adversities throughout the pandemic. The theatre in Sarasota was forced to cancel ten performances of the musical "Hair" last month, including on opening night after COVID-19 breakthrough cases and other illnesses among crew and cast members.