12 capturados en operación para desmantelar red de depredadores sexuales de niños en Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - State authorities arrested Sarasota acupuncturist Dr. Rene Michael Ng at his office last Friday. The 62-year-old is accused of recording a female patient undressing without her knowledge.

According to arrest documents, Ng used a camera disguised as a pen to record a female patient without her consent. A short time after that recording took place, special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at Ng's business on Bahia Vista Street. During the search warrant, authorities say a "covert USB spy camera" was discovered in the acupuncturist's front pant pocket. Digital files of the patient who had just been treated were located on the recording device, according to FDLE.