(NBC Olympics) — Pita Taufatofua, otherwise known simply as the 'Shirtless Tongan' by many after serving as Tonga's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics, led Tonga during the Parade of Nations once again for the Tokyo Olympics.

Taufatofua, 37, will be competing in taekwondo again for Tonga after competing in the Olympic taekwondo competition in 2016.