Viuda de Marine muerta en atentado con bomba en aeropuerto de Kabul da a luz a una niña

TAMPA (WFLA) – In her social media posts, 22-year-old Gabby Petito referred to a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie as "van life."

It was supposed to be a dream trip for the young couple. It has now become a nightmare for Petito's parents after police say Laundrie returned to North Port in her white Ford van and she is nowhere to be found.