VIDEO: Superhéroes que lavan ventanas llevan sonrisas a los pacientes de un hospital infantil

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 250-pound bear was freed after wandering around for nearly a month with a plastic container stuck on her head, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement Monday.

According to the FWC, a resident reported seeing a bear with its head stuck in a container last month. FWC biologists, law enforcement officials and bear contractors set up traps and monitored the area in hopes of finding and rescuing the animal. Three weeks later, it was spotted on a resident's security camera, still wearing the container on its head.