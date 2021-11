Video podría mostrar a Henry Ruggs corriendo en un Corvette segundos antes de accidente mortal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six county school districts which contested the state's school mask policies, as set by new Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. Gov. Ron DeSantis's press secretary celebrated the news on Twitter and posted a picture of the dismissal.

Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange, Duval, Alachua and Leon counties had sued in opposition to a Sept. 22 update to the Department of Health's emergency rules for COVID-19.