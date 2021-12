Video muestra dramática persecución policial a alta velocidad y tiroteo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -- A man who worked as a maintenance engineer for a company that owned the Clearwater parking garage that collapsed on Monday says he tried to warn the building owners there were major safety issues with the building.

"The first month on the job I was walking to the parking garage taking notes of things that need to be repaired and things that may have been a hazard to people, that was one of my jobs," Michael Brookhart said. "I noticed right away we had a problem with that parking garage - just chunks of concrete everywhere to clean up looking up at all the rusted brackets and I brought it up immediately to the management attention."