Video muestra a los comensales acusados embestir el auto contra el gerente del café

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa who went missing last month.

New video and photos of Miranda-Rosa taken by hikers show her wading in the Wekiva River on Dec. 18.

Previously, she was last reported seen visiting a relative near Semoran Boulevard on Dec. 17.