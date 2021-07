VIDEO: Los astronautas de la NASA felicitan desde el espacio a los Lightning por la victoria de la Copa Stanley

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - In a recent interview with WFLA Now's JB Buinno and Max Defender 8 Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Rebecca Barry, Astronaut Megan McArthur discussed several different meteorological occurrences she and her colleagues have observed from the International Space Station (ISS).

"One of the things that’s fun to do when there’s a night pass - you know we go around the earth every 90 minutes - so we get sunrise and sunset multiple times during our complete day, and so if you have a chance to look out the window at night time and you see thunderstorms, often times over the ocean - they’re huge stretches over the ocean," she said. "You see [lightning] reflected in the clouds, you can see when the lightning flashes you can see the structure of the clouds lit up from inside."