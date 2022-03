VÍDEO: Ladrones de autos chocan contra tienda de donas y casi impactan a niño de 4 años

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will donate hundreds of surplus ballistic helmets to the citizens of Ukraine.

The sheriff's office said it has authorized more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from the surplus inventory to be sent to the Department of Defense (DOD), which hopes to supply more than 50,000 helmets and other law enforcement supplies to the Ukrainian people in the coming weeks.