VIDEO: Hombres pelean en medio de autopista de California luego de un accidente

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) -- A plea hearing has been scheduled for Friday in the case of Michael Dunn, the former Lakeland city commissioner charged in the 2018 shooting death of Cristobal Lopez.

Dunn was a commissioner at the time of the shooting, and owned a military surplus store in Lakeland called Vets Surplus. Authorities say he shot and killed Lopez, who tried to steal a hatchet from the store.