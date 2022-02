VIDEO: 4 leones de montaña merodean vecindario de Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida doctor who allegedly strangled his girlfriend before shooting and killing his father while out on bond has been sentenced to community control probation, NBC 6 reported.

Dr. Rafael Azulay, 47, of Weston, shot himself in the head and stomach after gunning down his father, Asher Azulay, on May 12, 2018. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.