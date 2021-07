Víctima recordó haber visto ‘sangre por todas partes’ después de la presunta violación por parte del rapero de California en Las Vegas

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Cape Coral police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly shaking and throwing his baby while the baby was crying, according to a probable cause statement.

The document states an officer was called after the child's other parent was checking the baby monitor at around 10:15 a.m. when they saw their partner, 27-year-old Austin Meyers, pick up their 2-month-old, shake the baby, and throw the child on the couch. Meyers then yelled at the child, saying, "I'm not listening to you f---- cry anymore!"